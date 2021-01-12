iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,776,582 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

