iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.09. 11,776,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

