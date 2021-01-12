iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after buying an additional 1,568,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

