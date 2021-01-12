iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.44. 188,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.