iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average is $199.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $244.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

