iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.14. 1,221,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $244.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.