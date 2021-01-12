iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $243.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,984. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $242.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.