iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ 8th Largest Position

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $99.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

