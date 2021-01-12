iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Single Point Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,978,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. 4,344,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

