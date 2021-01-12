iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.