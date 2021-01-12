iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.06 and last traded at $102.08. 945 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $102.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

