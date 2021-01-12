iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.40. 1,518 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

