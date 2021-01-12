iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $27.85. 482 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.