iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 6.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

