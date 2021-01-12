iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.36. 204,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 266,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 179,459 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 415.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

