iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.91 and last traded at $50.95. Approximately 70,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 53,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 718.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter.

