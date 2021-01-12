iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Up 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.19. 25,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 99,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

