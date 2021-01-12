iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Shares Down 1.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.03. Approximately 7,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

