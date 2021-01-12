iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.34 and last traded at $86.35. Approximately 8,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 15,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares during the last quarter.

