iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after buying an additional 452,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,634,000 after buying an additional 199,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after purchasing an additional 207,818 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

