iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.64 and last traded at $115.40. 14,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 16,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 127,612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

