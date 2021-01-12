iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $242.58

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.58 and last traded at $242.58, with a volume of 10220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

