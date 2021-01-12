iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.31 and last traded at $206.31. Approximately 3,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 28,558 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

