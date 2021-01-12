iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

AAXJ stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $95.14.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

