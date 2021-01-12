iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,154,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.