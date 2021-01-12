iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Bremer Bank National Association’s 9th Largest Position

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 38,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 54,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. 1,105,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,620,652. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

