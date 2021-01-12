iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.59

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.59 and traded as high as $28.29. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 404,152 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 449.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 315,666 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 207,161 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 293,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

