iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,919 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

