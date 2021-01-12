iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Single Point Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.04. 1,701,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.