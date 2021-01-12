iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $215.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $216.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

