iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $307.38

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $307.38 and last traded at $307.34, with a volume of 310143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

