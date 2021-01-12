iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.01

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.01 and last traded at $141.77, with a volume of 23653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.