iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.34

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.34 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 6622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.