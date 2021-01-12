iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.12

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.12 and last traded at $100.96, with a volume of 5026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,401,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,071,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,758,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

