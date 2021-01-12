iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,870,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

