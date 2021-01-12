iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 217,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

