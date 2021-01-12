iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.11

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.11 and last traded at $91.07, with a volume of 2421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

