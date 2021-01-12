iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.99

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.99 and last traded at $122.99, with a volume of 3316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.68.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

