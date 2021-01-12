iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.34

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.34 and last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 4519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

