iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 57,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $353,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 286.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $126.69. 3,489,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,774. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

