iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after buying an additional 869,954 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 92,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

