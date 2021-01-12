iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.32 and last traded at $68.66. Approximately 2,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.