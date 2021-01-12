iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Up 5.9%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 196,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 319,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

