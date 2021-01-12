J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON:SBRY traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 235.20 ($3.07). 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,525. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250.70 ($3.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,176.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.16.

About J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

