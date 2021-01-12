Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 1,750 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,613. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

