Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 25,659 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 49.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 998.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 74,401 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. 43,340,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,350,492. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

