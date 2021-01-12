Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 3,838 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 48,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.64. 3,225,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,877. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

