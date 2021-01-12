Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 758 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.24.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.09. 25,889,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,993,059. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.57. The company has a market cap of $715.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.