Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,149,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average of $153.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

