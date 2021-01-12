Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.10. 3,846,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

